Announcement for server maintenance #Patch34 date December 9, 2021 time 1:30 PM. - 5:00 PM (+7 GMT)

The team will be closed for server maintenance on December 9, 2021 time 1:30 PM. - 5:00 PM. Thailand time (+7 GMT) for maintenance and update.

The details of the postponement are as follows:

Fix bug where there was no specter's cries after finishing the chanting ritual.

Fix bug where every altar's aura could be seen throughout the Abandoned temple map.

Each Bug fix will be updated during November 25, 2021 after our server maintenance.

Players who have investigated and found bugs or other problems, are able to notify the work team directly via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com. By specifying the topic of your problem in the email header, such as [bug] [lost item] along with attaching a picture or description of the problem.

Home Sweet Home Survive Team

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch34 วันที่ 9 ธันวาคม 2564 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 11 พฤศจิกายน 2564 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดของการเลื่อนเวลามีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

แก้บัคไม่มีเสียงร้องของผีหลังสวดพิธีเสร็จ

แก้บัคเห็นออร่าพิธีทุกพิธี แมพวัดร้าง

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 25 พฤศจิกายน 2564 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home :Survive