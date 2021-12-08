- Added Add and Remove tiles buttons to room selected view
- Corrected numbering of stockpile zones
- Harvestable crops will now be harvested even if all tiles in the farm plot are not yet tilled
- Added small random offset to furniture position so adjacent looms do not flicker
- Cancelling outstanding jobs when items are displaced by digging an irrigation channel
- Added missing translations for cloth materials that could be generated with sleeping spots
- Fix for pathfinding related to fishing jobs near a bridge
- Added Chinese (simplified) translation, translated by Howard Huang
- Updated Italian and Japanese translations, thanks to AndyD and SPQR
- Better handling of unexpected errors while processing mods
King under the Mountain update for 8 December 2021
Alpha 8.1.15 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
