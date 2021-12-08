 Skip to content

King under the Mountain update for 8 December 2021

Alpha 8.1.15 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Add and Remove tiles buttons to room selected view
  • Corrected numbering of stockpile zones
  • Harvestable crops will now be harvested even if all tiles in the farm plot are not yet tilled
  • Added small random offset to furniture position so adjacent looms do not flicker
  • Cancelling outstanding jobs when items are displaced by digging an irrigation channel
  • Added missing translations for cloth materials that could be generated with sleeping spots
  • Fix for pathfinding related to fishing jobs near a bridge
  • Added Chinese (simplified) translation, translated by Howard Huang
  • Updated Italian and Japanese translations, thanks to AndyD and SPQR
  • Better handling of unexpected errors while processing mods

