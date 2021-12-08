"Snake Pit" now has a Speedrun Mode, which you automatically switch to when you have completed all Level. The best Time is also saved and an Achievement is linked to it.
Feel free to try it out.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
"Snake Pit" now has a Speedrun Mode, which you automatically switch to when you have completed all Level. The best Time is also saved and an Achievement is linked to it.
Feel free to try it out.