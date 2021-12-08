 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Snake Pit update for 8 December 2021

Speedrun Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 7848532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Snake Pit" now has a Speedrun Mode, which you automatically switch to when you have completed all Level. The best Time is also saved and an Achievement is linked to it.

Feel free to try it out.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.