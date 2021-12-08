 Skip to content

League Manager 2022 update for 8 December 2021

Notice - Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, This is League Manager.

I'd like to give a news for playing league managers!

update has come to provide more realistic and convenient playing!

  1. The player names, champion names, champion images, team names, and team logo images to be able to be changed

  2. On the Training and Broadcasting tab, you can see the details when clicking on the player.

  3. After Banpick was completed, the drag area was modified to be only the champion face position when you swap a lane.

  4. If the double kill is exceeded on the battle screen, the continuous kill production has been modified to avoid overlapping.

  5. When the coach contract ends, Team news will notify.

I would like to inform you that the League Manager developers are working hard to respond many opinions and improvements sent by the managers!! We promise to be a league manager who listens to the precious opinions of the you.

Thank you.

