Notice - Update Notes

Hello, This is League Manager.
I'd like to give a news for playing league managers!
update has come to provide more realistic and convenient playing!
-
The player names, champion names, champion images, team names, and team logo images to be able to be changed
-
On the Training and Broadcasting tab, you can see the details when clicking on the player.
-
After Banpick was completed, the drag area was modified to be only the champion face position when you swap a lane.
-
If the double kill is exceeded on the battle screen, the continuous kill production has been modified to avoid overlapping.
-
When the coach contract ends, Team news will notify.
I would like to inform you that the League Manager developers are working hard to respond many opinions and improvements sent by the managers!! We promise to be a league manager who listens to the precious opinions of the you.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update