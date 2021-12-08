New mod system

-
Increased loading speed of the mod.
Previously, mods up to 10MB were loaded quickly, all that took a long time. Now mods are loaded at the speed of your internet up to 100MB total size. The maximum size of the mod at the moment is 100MB.
Added modularity of mods
Previously, the entire mod had to be packaged in 1 assetbundle. Now you can compose a mod from several assetbundles. For example in one texture in another scenery in the third skybox. Thus, you can combine different resources with each other in a convenient way.
Browser of public mods
Mods are now hosted on Steamworkshop. This means that you can see a list of all public mods of the game at https://steamcommunity.com/app/278970/workshop/ Leave a comment for any mod, vote for the mod. Or subscribe to the mod. Then it will be added to your library and you can launch your maps with this mod.
To make your own mod read this guide: https://telegra.ph/Novaya-sistema-modov-12-07
Changed files in this update