- Achievements: Added 9 new achievements for the (main) story missions.
- Expert mode: Moved piers, manually building foundations and the railway crossing to expert mode.
- Fixed: Items getting stuck on conveyor distributors in some cases.
- Gameplay: Zeppelins no longer choose the closest good to transport but the one that's been in transit the longest. This saves performance and distributes the zeppelins better.
- Localization: Finished the French localization.
- UI: The build menu now shows how many instances of each building you've built.
Kubifaktorium update for 8 December 2021
Update Notes for 8.12.2021
