 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kubifaktorium update for 8 December 2021

Update Notes for 8.12.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7848279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Achievements: Added 9 new achievements for the (main) story missions.
  • Expert mode: Moved piers, manually building foundations and the railway crossing to expert mode.
  • Fixed: Items getting stuck on conveyor distributors in some cases.
  • Gameplay: Zeppelins no longer choose the closest good to transport but the one that's been in transit the longest. This saves performance and distributes the zeppelins better.
  • Localization: Finished the French localization.
  • UI: The build menu now shows how many instances of each building you've built.

Changed files in this update

Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
  • Loading history…
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.