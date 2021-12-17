The Amazing Christmas Patch!

Hello, Ringmasters all over the world!

It is not by chance we’re greeting you this way today. We’re coming to you with a bunch of really good news - all related to what’s going to change in the Circus. Frankly saying, even we are impressed that all these things could have been synchronized into one big patch. And just like Santa coming to all good children, quickly and mysteriously, we’re gonna give you a present, in a few places at the same moment.

But what do we mean by that?

Well, the incoming patch is fixing many bugs. According to your precious reports, many of them were localization-related, and a few of them were simply about the wrong text in the wrong places or general lack of dialogues. So now, when you decide to change the language during your gameplay, you will not encounter any localization snags. You can find the full list of patch notes below.

And what’s the most important gift in The Amazing American Santa’s sack this Christmas?

TRADING CARDS! Starting today, you will have a chance to gather not only the incredible troupe of artists in the game but also you will build your unique Steam deck with those special trading cards. Each of them represents one artist that you encounter during your travel throughout America.

The aim is to become The Greatest Showman on Earth, that’s for sure. But nothing stands in the way to obtain some exclusive badges and take part in the Steam Card Exchange.

PATCH NOTES:

Fixed character image dialogue visibility in the quest "By Flood and by Fire".

Fixed character image and dialogue visibility in quest “Investor’s Quarrel”.

Fixed the VO of Beggar in Topeka.

CONTINUE button is replaced with LOAD GAME.

When the cards are drawn they are no longer visible horizontally.

The audience descriptions in the journal appear in the correct language after going to the menu.

Max Fame Star indicator is now showing the correct number in every region.

You can now see the Wagon tutorials in quest cities.

Fixed bug with achievements: "Making it hard on yourself" and "Last Man Standing"

Christmas time is coming and you gave us plenty of feedback on what's to fix. In return, we are happy to give you this patch. As always, we are counting on your flowing comments on whether everything works top-notch here!