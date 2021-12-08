 Skip to content

Dungeons Of Honor update for 8 December 2021

Alpha 1.6

Double XP event is now over, but fear not, the Christmas event is around the corner

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where wave stings would not sound on Last Stand.
  • Fixed an issue where fog wasn't being updated when required.
  • Fixed issue where wave stings would not be affected by music volume.

Changes:

  • Fog changes and wave stings now happen at the start of waves, rather then at the end of them.
  • The Blacksmith now has a delayed initial spawn of 10 seconds.
  • The Blacksmith now takes 7 seconds before appearing in a new location.
  • Reduced time between waves from 15 seconds, to 10 seconds.
  • Graphics upgrade.
  • Objects in courtyard on The Barracks, are now covered in a layer of snow.
  • Water visuals have been upgraded.
  • Changed spawn point on Last Stand

.

Additions:

  • Added post processing.

  • Added description pop ups for weapons, perks and Maps.

  • Added 3 challenge modes:

    • One Hit,
    • Starting Room,
    • Mystery Weapon.

