Double XP event is now over, but fear not, the Christmas event is around the corner
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where wave stings would not sound on Last Stand.
- Fixed an issue where fog wasn't being updated when required.
- Fixed issue where wave stings would not be affected by music volume.
Changes:
- Fog changes and wave stings now happen at the start of waves, rather then at the end of them.
- The Blacksmith now has a delayed initial spawn of 10 seconds.
- The Blacksmith now takes 7 seconds before appearing in a new location.
- Reduced time between waves from 15 seconds, to 10 seconds.
- Graphics upgrade.
- Objects in courtyard on The Barracks, are now covered in a layer of snow.
- Water visuals have been upgraded.
- Changed spawn point on Last Stand
.
Additions:
-
Added post processing.
-
Added description pop ups for weapons, perks and Maps.
-
Added 3 challenge modes:
- One Hit,
- Starting Room,
- Mystery Weapon.
