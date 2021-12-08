version 1.3 update

Update log
- Fixed a crash caused by displaying text labels on the folder interface
- Fix the crash problem caused by window preview, optimize the preview animation of hidden window
- Optimized the high refresh rate display to minimize the slow animation problem when using the battery on the laptop, and 60 frames of rendering will be used when using the battery
- Fix the crash problem caused by the volume secondary menu, the volume synthesizer display name error and the media progress bar
- Optimized myfinder media control, the cover and text do not refresh after switching songs
- Fix the problem of inconsistent colors of individual buttons after switching colors in myfinder
- Fixed the problem that the configuration file was not successfully released when some computers were used for the first time, which caused a poor experience, such as the dock icon did not zoom, the background did not have a blur effect, and QQ\WeChat did not have a message prompt.
Supplement
It’s a pity that this update didn’t find the high CPU usage problem, and everyone’s triggering situation is different. I read more than 30,000 lines of code today, nearly half of the code, and I didn’t find any infinite loop problem.
- If there is no message prompt for QQ, WeChat, Dingding, Qianniu and other software, you can set the corresponding icon on the dock-right-click menu-as a message prompt program
- Full-screen games occasionally show dock problems, switch back to the desktop during the game, right-click the game icon on the dock-set this program independent hidden mode-always hide
- When the animation is minimized, the background is completely black. In the nvidia settings, FXAA is changed to off
- The display is abnormal, in the steam settings-enable the steam interface in the game-close
Changed files in this update