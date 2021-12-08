Patch 1.1.0

added features:
- resolution config in settings view
- window mode config in settings view
- equip icon on empty item slots in unit view
- close button in gamesettings view
- "attack all" and "attack/heal all" buttons have now been added to automate repetitive actions
changed features:
- colored text for rarity in shop view
- shape of fire particles has been changed and the brightness has been reduced
- movement, attack and healing animation speed has been increased
- waiting time between animations from different units has been removed
- nameplates of units have changed in 3 different colors:
blue for units that you own and can do actions
green for units that you own and can not do actions
red for units that you dont own
balancing:
- all units have 50hp less
Changed files in this update