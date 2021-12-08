 Skip to content

KARA Legends update for 8 December 2021

Patch 1.1.0

Patch 1.1.0 · Build 7847914

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added features:

  • resolution config in settings view
  • window mode config in settings view
  • equip icon on empty item slots in unit view
  • close button in gamesettings view
  • "attack all" and "attack/heal all" buttons have now been added to automate repetitive actions

changed features:

  • colored text for rarity in shop view
  • shape of fire particles has been changed and the brightness has been reduced
  • movement, attack and healing animation speed has been increased
  • waiting time between animations from different units has been removed
  • nameplates of units have changed in 3 different colors:

    blue for units that you own and can do actions

    green for units that you own and can not do actions

    red for units that you dont own

balancing:

  • all units have 50hp less

