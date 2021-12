L/R Hand control swap does not need hand to release, then grab again to change.

Lock easy-buttons are further apart, for people who don't use the tip of the finger to activate.

Small issues with screwdriver head texture fixed.

More images added to clues to help connect the dots.

Spelling mistake fixed on a clue.

Always a better game. thank you for the suggestions.

You can also join the discord, and help make it a better game

