Hotfix 1.0.18.88412

- Added destroyed mesh variant for bedrolls.
- Added surface effects for Bone, Mud and Thatch.
- Added deploy sounds for the Extractor and Faction Drill.
- Increased hot drink modifier length timers from 300 seconds to 900 seconds.
- Changed the colour and size of version information on the main menu screen.
- Updated localized text for supported Asian languages.
- Fixed issue causing some instances of saving prompt appearing when leaving a drop and never completing.
- Fixed bug in offline mode where trying to buy a free item with a balance of zero would fail.
- Fixed issue with sessions invalidating prospect states which can cause error 001.
- Fixed incorrect icon for buffs granted by thermos beverages.
- Fixed issue where the EXP gained notification sometimes displayed incorrect values.
- Fixed issue preventing the issue of rewards and purchasing of workshop items while in offline play.
- Fixed issue relating to the placement of the mining drill due to it being blocked by cables placed to power it.
- Fixed audio settings for the Bedroll
- Fixed issues with recipe validation on processing machines.
- Fixed Carbon Armor not being tagged as a workshop item, and not being preserved if carried back to the station.
- Fixed some instances of issue resulting in players dying while arriving in their dropship.
- Fixed mismatch between some character heads and hands skin tone.
- Fixed issue with replication of mission audio.
- Fixed missing icon for wall-mounted drill used in faction quests.
As always, if you encounter an issue see if it already exists on icarus.featureupvote.com and upvote it or post a new one.
