Icarus update for 8 December 2021

Hotfix 1.0.18.88412

Build 7847480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added destroyed mesh variant for bedrolls.
  • Added surface effects for Bone, Mud and Thatch.
  • Added deploy sounds for the Extractor and Faction Drill.
  • Increased hot drink modifier length timers from 300 seconds to 900 seconds.
  • Changed the colour and size of version information on the main menu screen.
  • Updated localized text for supported Asian languages.
  • Fixed issue causing some instances of saving prompt appearing when leaving a drop and never completing.
  • Fixed bug in offline mode where trying to buy a free item with a balance of zero would fail.
  • Fixed issue with sessions invalidating prospect states which can cause error 001.
  • Fixed incorrect icon for buffs granted by thermos beverages.
  • Fixed issue where the EXP gained notification sometimes displayed incorrect values.
  • Fixed issue preventing the issue of rewards and purchasing of workshop items while in offline play.
  • Fixed issue relating to the placement of the mining drill due to it being blocked by cables placed to power it.
  • Fixed audio settings for the Bedroll
  • Fixed issues with recipe validation on processing machines.
  • Fixed Carbon Armor not being tagged as a workshop item, and not being preserved if carried back to the station.
  • Fixed some instances of issue resulting in players dying while arriving in their dropship.
  • Fixed mismatch between some character heads and hands skin tone.
  • Fixed issue with replication of mission audio.
  • Fixed missing icon for wall-mounted drill used in faction quests.

As always, if you encounter an issue see if it already exists on icarus.featureupvote.com and upvote it or post a new one.

