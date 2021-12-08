- Fixed drone arriving at random destinations, while also without bought items
- Fixed blocker when the player tried to pick up the dog while it's playing with a toy
- Broom and mop cleaning speed is now frame-rate independent
- Updated one image in Credits
- Fixes for animal's descriptions
- Prevented overlapping of urine puddles
- Corrections for progress bar while mopping
- Corrected van arrival animation (van no longer drives on the lawn)
- Fixed some computer panels not closing correctly
Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 8 December 2021
Update for 8th of December
Patchnotes via Steam Community
