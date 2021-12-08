 Skip to content

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 8 December 2021

Update for 8th of December

Update for 8th of December

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed drone arriving at random destinations, while also without bought items
  • Fixed blocker when the player tried to pick up the dog while it's playing with a toy
  • Broom and mop cleaning speed is now frame-rate independent
  • Updated one image in Credits
  • Fixes for animal's descriptions
  • Prevented overlapping of urine puddles
  • Corrections for progress bar while mopping
  • Corrected van arrival animation (van no longer drives on the lawn)
  • Fixed some computer panels not closing correctly

Animal Shelter: Prologue Content Depot 1661261
