Mik update for 8 December 2021

Mik 0.4.0.3 New end of level 4

Mik 0.4.0.3

Features

A Secret changed and moved a bit.

End of level 4 reworked.

Bugfixes

Jumppad detection now works better.

You can´t be launched into the stratosphere anymore.

Starting in the wrong menu bug fixed.

