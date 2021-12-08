Mik 0.4.0.3 New end of level 4

Mik 0.4.0.3
Features
A Secret changed and moved a bit.
End of level 4 reworked.
Bugfixes
Jumppad detection now works better.
You can´t be launched into the stratosphere anymore.
Starting in the wrong menu bug fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Features
A Secret changed and moved a bit.
End of level 4 reworked.
Bugfixes
Jumppad detection now works better.
You can´t be launched into the stratosphere anymore.
Starting in the wrong menu bug fixed.
Changed files in this update