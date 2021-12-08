- On a silent night, there’s a Lil jingle for all… Because ‘tis the season, deck the hall – embrace a NEW HOLIDAY TERRAIN in your restaurant.
- When the temperature drops and you see a reindeer, you know the North Pole is near! NEW KEKOA’S ADVENTURE – baby, it’s gonna be cold outside!
- Go nom-nom with NEW FOOD ZONES that’ll whisk you into the Holiday daze.
- Carnivalesque NEW DECORS! From dizzying in Creamy Carousel to marveling the view in Candylicious Eiffel Tower, this update’s got it all!
- Rejoice helpful bug fixes to smoothen your escapade.
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 8 December 2021
New Holiday Theme
Patchnotes via Steam Community
