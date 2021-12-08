Wands and BUG fixes

Wands
You can now choose magic wands, each with 6 different values. Later wands that come with the Land of Madness mode will also have special extras.
Land of Madness Release?
I still think before 2022, but as a solo developer I can't make any promises.
Innovations
- There is now an FPS lock between infinity and 144 FPS.
- Vertical synchronization has been added.
- Audio and language are now saved in a separate memory file so that when the game is reset, these things don't always have to be setup.
- When starting for the first time, the audio settings are now much quieter.
- You can now close the menus with Escape.
- The camera at the magic stone can now be rotated freely.
Troubleshooting
- In many places you can no longer fall through the ground.
- In world 1 there are 13 bottles instead of 12 to collect.
- The boss in world 1 should no longer be stuck.
- Audio settings do not reset after resuscitation.
