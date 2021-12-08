 Skip to content

MageRun update for 8 December 2021

Wands and BUG fixes

Build 7846977

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wands

You can now choose magic wands, each with 6 different values. Later wands that come with the Land of Madness mode will also have special extras.

Land of Madness Release?

I still think before 2022, but as a solo developer I can't make any promises.

Innovations

  • There is now an FPS lock between infinity and 144 FPS.
  • Vertical synchronization has been added.
  • Audio and language are now saved in a separate memory file so that when the game is reset, these things don't always have to be setup.
  • When starting for the first time, the audio settings are now much quieter.
  • You can now close the menus with Escape.
  • The camera at the magic stone can now be rotated freely.

Troubleshooting

  • In many places you can no longer fall through the ground.
  • In world 1 there are 13 bottles instead of 12 to collect.
  • The boss in world 1 should no longer be stuck.
  • Audio settings do not reset after resuscitation.

