Reverse Defenders update for 8 December 2021

December 8, update

December 8, update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to redo enhancements in the intermission screen to the menu
  • Added a confirmation window to the "Return to Stage" menu in the battle screen.
  • In the Servant Summon screen, if you press the Create Shortcut button while a character is already there, the character will be deleted without confirmation.
  • Added an operation explanation when creating a flipside character.
  • Added an operation explanation when selecting a class-up class.
  • Added a back button operation explanation when selecting save and load files.
  • Fixed the operation explanation of the bonus point allocation screen.
  • Fixed wrong value in description when getting Bounty Hunter effect from treasure chest.
  • Changed the menu in the tutorial so that items that cannot be used are displayed in a clear manner.
  • Fixed a bug that caused damage to be dealt to enemies with infinite barriers when the damage exceeds 99999.
  • Other minor fixes

