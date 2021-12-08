December 8, update

- Added the ability to redo enhancements in the intermission screen to the menu
- Added a confirmation window to the "Return to Stage" menu in the battle screen.
- In the Servant Summon screen, if you press the Create Shortcut button while a character is already there, the character will be deleted without confirmation.
- Added an operation explanation when creating a flipside character.
- Added an operation explanation when selecting a class-up class.
- Added a back button operation explanation when selecting save and load files.
- Fixed the operation explanation of the bonus point allocation screen.
- Fixed wrong value in description when getting Bounty Hunter effect from treasure chest.
- Changed the menu in the tutorial so that items that cannot be used are displayed in a clear manner.
- Fixed a bug that caused damage to be dealt to enemies with infinite barriers when the damage exceeds 99999.
- Other minor fixes
