[Notice] 211209 Update Note Preview

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.
Here is the Update and Event News for December 9, 2021.
---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------
1. NEW MAZE - [RUIN FORTRESS HERO]
- Ruin Fortress Hero will be open for a limited time only. (December 9th Update ~ December 23rd Update)
[Entry Requirements / How to Enter]
- Above Lv. 72 can enter.
- How to Enter: Ruin Fortress >> Forgotten Armory / Deep Core / Acheron / Ark Ship Maze Portals
- Click [HERO MODE] button >> HERO MODE CHALLENGE OPTIONS >> Clear the maze >> [Violet Glazed Vacuunium] will be provided as a reward in proportion to the number of selected challenge options.
- There will be a total of 6 challenge options and no limits to the number of applications.
- Challenge Number Restriction: Can challenge 20 times per account every week.
Consume all 20 times, you can still enter the Hero Mode. However, no longer be able to earn any rewards.
All Hero Mazes share a limit on the number of challenges.
- Can craft items with [Violet Glazed Vacuunium] at Gruton Coin Shop.
- 'Signal Troop Hat / Top / Bottoms / Shoes' drop with a low chance when the boss is defeated.
2. NEW AKASHIC RECORD
- New Akashic Record: ★5 ‘Chloe’ and ★4 ‘Nabi’
- ★5 ‘Chloe’ / ★4 ‘Nabi’ will be added to Parable's A.R Transmitter.
Parable's A.R Transmitter (Not Mileage Shop Product) that you already own before the update: ★5 ‘Chloe’ and ★4 ‘Nabi’ have chances to obtain AFTER THE UPDATE.
- Mileage Shop Product (Gruton Coin Shop): A.R Card Special Select Option [★5] and Parable's A.R Transmitter [★5] - Chance to obtain ★5 ‘Chloe’
- Mileage Shop Product (Gruton Coin Shop): A.R Card Special Select Option [★4] and Parable's A.R Transmitter [★4] - Chance to obtain ★4 ‘Nabi’
* Please note that New Akashic Records will not be added to A.R Card Special Select Option (Mileage Shop Product) / Parable's A.R Transmitter [★5 / ★4] (Mileage Shop Product) that was purchased BEFORE THE UPDATE.
3. SOULWORKER PLUS
- Monthly Subscription Product: Can obtain additional bonus while playing SoulWorker.
[Additional Booster Perks]
- Monster Defeat EXP +20%
- Maze Clear Rewards EXP +20%
- Zenny Drop +20%
- Maze Clear Rewards Zenny +20%
- Ether Drop +20%
- Item Drop +20%
- Market Privilege -4% (Before PLUS: 9% → Purchase PLUS: 5%)
- Upgrade Success Rate +50%
[Additional Maze Perks]
- PLUS-specific FP +200 (Apply to each character)
- Daily Free Respawn Count +2 (Before PLUS: 3 → Purchase PLUS: 5)
- Maze Clear First Card Key Bonus is Free (Do not use the Bonus Card Key.)
- Additional Maze Entry Number
① Hidden Hideout 10 → 15
② Lunar Fall 3 → 4
③ Violent Sun 3 → 4
④ Innocent Daydream / Second Daydream / Scary Daydream 2 → 3
[Additional Stay Connected Perks]
-
Daily Rewards (01:00 ~ Following Day 00:59 / GMT)
30 minutes: Resurrector x 1
60 minutes: [PLUS] Perfume PKG x 1, Nano Care Kit x 1
90 minutes: Nano Care Kit x 1, SoulWorker PLUS Ticket x 1
-
Weekly Rewards (Every Monday 01:00 ~ Following Week of Monday 00:59 / GMT)
90 minutes: Bonus Card Key x 20
180 minutes: Ether 100,000
270 minutes: Anti-Limiter x 1
450 minutes: Random Dye Eyedropper x 1
600 minutes: Lucky Day Z [300%/30M] x 1
-
Monthly Rewards (The 1st of Every Month 01:00 ~ The 1st of Following Month 00:59 / GMT)
1800 minutes: Energy Converter x 5
2400 minutes: Parable's A.R Transmitter x 10
3000 minutes: Unified TERA Brooch Cube (Possession) x 1
[SoulWorker PLUS Ticket Crafting Lists]
- Can craft items with ‘SoulWorker PLUS Ticket’ at Gruton Coin Shop.
4. MORE CHANGES AND FIXES
- Lunar Fall Hero will be closed as the playable period will be ended.
- Brooch Fusion issue has been fixed. (Issue: Normal Brooch and Possession Brooch can be fused together.)
- [The Beginning of Disaster] / [The Night-end of Disaster] quest issues have been fixed.
Those quests will not be possible to receive after the update. Received quests will also be removed.
- Among the Card Key rewards of Skyclock Palace, 'Gruton Coin' will be changed to 'Bluelight Dust'.
- Number of Stack for Parable's A.R Transmitter will be changed from 99 to 9999.
For - Parable's A.R Transmitter / Parable's Low-Grade A.R Transmitter/ Parable's High-Grade A.R Transmitter / Parable's Hidden A.R Transmitter
---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------
1. NEW EVENT BEGINS - [WINTER TICKET COLLECTION EVENT] (December 9th Update ~ December 23rd Update)
- '[EV] 2021 Winter Ticket' will be added to Daily Mission Rewards.
- This event ticket can be exchanged to useful items at Gruton Coin Shop. (e.g. [EV] Parable's A.R Card Select Option [★4])
2. NEW EVENT BEGINS - [WELCOME COUNT BOX EVENT FOR NEW & RETURNING PLAYERS] (December 9th, 2021 Update ~ January 13th, 2022 Update)
- The Special Count Box will be sent to the player's H.E.M.S of [Received] tab when the New / Returning account is accessed to the game.
Newcomer Account: The account that is accessed to the Character Selection window for the very first time.
Returning Player Account: The account that has no log-in record (no access to Character Selection window) of at least 30 days (720 hours).
- What is a ‘Count Box’?
It is a special package item that allows obtaining new items whenever the box is used.
When all items from the Count Box are obtained, the box will disappear.
- Newcomer Welcome Count Box / Welcome Back Count Box can be used every 20 hours.
- After the event ends, the count box will disappear regardless of whether it is used or not.
- [EV] Parable's A.R Transmitter [★5]: Akashic Records that have released after September 16th, 2021 cannot be obtained.
3. THE EVENT ENDS - [HEART COIN EVENT]
- [EV] Heart Coin will be removed from the Stay Connected Rewards.
- Crafting lists will also be removed and related event items can be sold to the shop.
---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------
1. NEW RELEASES & THE END OF SALES
- New Costume
① Milk Cow Outfit: Costume PKG (December 9th Update ~ December 23rd Update)
For - All Characters
② Lovely Christmas: Costume PKG (December 9th, 2021 Update ~ January 13th, 2022 Update)
For - All Characters
③ Christmas Look: Costume PKG (December 9th, 2021 Update ~ January 13th, 2022 Update)
For – Haru, Erwin, Lily, Jin, Stella, and Iris
-
New Photo
① [Nabi’s Milk Cow Outfit] Photo (Indefinitely)
② [Nabi’s Lovely Christmas] Photo (Indefinitely)
-
Functional Item
① Attack LEGEND/HERO Tag PKG (December 9th Update ~ December 23rd Update)
Attack Tag Transmitter x 15 / High-Grade Attack Tag Transmitter II x 5 / [5~6th Grade] Attack Tag Transmitter x 3
② Defense LEGEND/HERO Tag PKG (December 9th Update ~ December 23rd Update)
Defense Tag Transmitter x 15 / High-Grade Defense Tag Transmitter II x 5 / [5~6th Grade] Defense Tag Transmitter x 3
③ Accessory HERO Tag PKG (December 9th Update ~ December 23rd Update)
High-Grade Accessory Tag Transmitter I x 30 / [6th Grade] Accessory Tag Transmitter x 3
④ Recovery Kit PKG (December 9th Update ~ December 23rd Update)
Rescue Kit x 20 / Rescue Kit EX x 20 / Nano Care Kit x 20 / Nano Care Kit EX x 20
-
Special Product
① 2021 Winter Special A.R Transmitter and PKG (December 9th Update ~ December 23rd Update)
In the event that a ★5 Akashic Record is obtained through this Transmitter, it will be either ★5 Chloe, ★5 Relfenne, ★5 Poison or ★5 Chloe(Hidden), ★5 Relfenne(Hidden), ★5 Poison(Hidden). (No other ★5 Akashic Records inside)
★5 Normal / ★5 Hidden Drop Rate: Same as existed Parable’s A.R Transmitter
★5 Chloe / ★5 Relfenne / ★5 Poison Drop Rate: Each one has the same probability.
The product does not accumulate Akashic Record Mileage.
-
Sale Ends
① ‘Romance and Blossom’ Costume
② Black Friday related PKG (Total 14 Products)
[BLACK FRIDAY] Gear Upgrade PKG
[BLACK FRIDAY] Attack Brooch PKG
[BLACK FRIDAY] Defense Brooch PKG
[BLACK FRIDAY] Technical Brooch PKG
[BLACK FRIDAY] Energy Converter PKG
[BLACK FRIDAY] A.R Transmitter PKG
[BLACK FRIDAY] Merchants' Union VIP Membership Card
[BLACK FRIDAY] Union Bank V.I.P Card
[BLACK FRIDAY] Resurrector
[BLACK FRIDAY] Unique Resurrector
[BLACK FRIDAY] Skill Tree Reset
[BLACK FRIDAY] Bonus Card Key
[BLACK FRIDAY] Super Dimension Radio
[BLACK FRIDAY] Elegant Furniture PKG Select Option / [BLACK FRIDAY] Block Furniture PKG Select Option
③ Florescent Ripple Wing Cube and PKG
