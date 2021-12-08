 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crimzon Clover World EXplosion update for 8 December 2021

Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion - v1.12 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7846469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!"

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.12, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

Update

  • Fixed a bug that prevented NOVICE scores from being registered correctly in the online ranking.
  • Controller support has been improved (normal support for DUALSHOCK4, etc.).
  • Fixed the bug that some of the effects on the 5th page were cut out.
  • Other minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Crimzon Clover World EXplosion Content Depot 1718161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.