Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion - v1.12 Update

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!"
We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.12, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!
Update
- Fixed a bug that prevented NOVICE scores from being registered correctly in the online ranking.
- Controller support has been improved (normal support for DUALSHOCK4, etc.).
- Fixed the bug that some of the effects on the 5th page were cut out.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update