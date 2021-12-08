-
Fixed bug where switching between no table and table removed table material
Will now remember last room design even if you do not manually save room
Fixed bug when pressing rotate keys while hanging completed puzzle
Added Toggle HUD shortcut
Added more initial starting locations
Added air vent wood material to cupboard selection
Added control setting to left click toggle grabbing piece
Added control setting to rotate piece with mouse
*Working on fully customized controls but for now hope this helps to play with mouse only
Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 8 December 2021
Update 1.0.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
