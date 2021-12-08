 Skip to content

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 8 December 2021

Update 1.0.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed bug where switching between no table and table removed table material

  • Will now remember last room design even if you do not manually save room

  • Fixed bug when pressing rotate keys while hanging completed puzzle

  • Added Toggle HUD shortcut

  • Added more initial starting locations

  • Added air vent wood material to cupboard selection

  • Added control setting to left click toggle grabbing piece

  • Added control setting to rotate piece with mouse

    *Working on fully customized controls but for now hope this helps to play with mouse only

