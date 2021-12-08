 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pascal's Wager: Definitive Edition update for 8 December 2021

Game Update 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7846344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update to Pascal's Wager. Your game should show 1.2.5 (1000) in the bottom left of the main menu screen after the update.

General
  • A few server backend changes.
  • Minor bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

Pascal's Wager: Definitive Edition Depot 1456651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.