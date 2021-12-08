Game Update 1.2.5

This is a minor update to Pascal's Wager. Your game should show 1.2.5 (1000) in the bottom left of the main menu screen after the update.
General
- A few server backend changes.
- Minor bugfixes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This is a minor update to Pascal's Wager. Your game should show 1.2.5 (1000) in the bottom left of the main menu screen after the update.
Changed files in this update