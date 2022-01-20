 Skip to content

戦場のフーガ update for 20 January 2022

Announcing Patch 1.20 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel

■Patch Notes（Version 1.20）

・New DLC: Back to School Costume Pack

※A separate purchase and download is required in order to use the Back to School Costume Pack DLC in game.

We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel gameplay experience.

