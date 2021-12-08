 Skip to content

Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 8 December 2021

1.0.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for all your feedback and support! We're still hard at work getting more content into the game. As great as it's been, we've seen players from our previous releases experiencing issues with a few systems that we want to address.

Previous Save Data

  • Players that have completed the tutorial in the Fruit Ninja VR 2 Playtest or Demo are no longer locked out of completing missions
  • Players that have unlocked the Blades mode in the Fruit Ninja VR 2 Playtest or Demo can now unlock the gate to Gutsu's Lagoon properly

Please keep it coming with feedback and bug reports!

