Patch Notes -- Dec 7

I'm going to be a bit more careful about spoilers for any puzzle mechanics in these patch notes moving forward. I'll mark spoilers with the island whose mechanics they spoil. (Note: if you've discovered the island but haven't yet fully explored its mechanics, you may still be spoiled! Reader beware.)
Gameplay
- Bookmarks for uncompleted puzzles are now saved when you leave the puzzle.
- Warning: Puzzle updates WILL invalidate saved bookmarks (for the updated puzzles only). (Sorry about this last bit; it's hard to create an algorithmic way of restoring your state within in a puzzle when the puzzle changes.)
- I've opened a public beta branch on Steam called "prev-version", which will be the build of the game before the most recent update. (For example, right now it is set to the Dec 6 build.) (This is not a great solution to the above problem but it may be better than nothing for someone at some time.)
Bugfixes
- Exiting a puzzle with bookmarks filled no longer causes the "new bookmark" button to be hidden when entering a different puzzle
- Deleting the last bookmark no longer automatically clicks the "new bookmark" button
- The two unfinished monster ideas were removed from the editor's "set recipes" panel (adding these to puzzles can cause crashes; they're very unfinished!)
- The "exit" tooltip no longer hangs over the player when restoring a bookmark to a state where the player (Island V)[spoiler]is frozen[/spoiler]
Puzzles
- castle: Fixed an unintended solution.
