 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bean and Nothingness update for 8 December 2021

Patch Notes -- Dec 7

Share · View all patches · Build 7845905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm going to be a bit more careful about spoilers for any puzzle mechanics in these patch notes moving forward. I'll mark spoilers with the island whose mechanics they spoil. (Note: if you've discovered the island but haven't yet fully explored its mechanics, you may still be spoiled! Reader beware.)

Gameplay
  • Bookmarks for uncompleted puzzles are now saved when you leave the puzzle.
  • Warning: Puzzle updates WILL invalidate saved bookmarks (for the updated puzzles only). (Sorry about this last bit; it's hard to create an algorithmic way of restoring your state within in a puzzle when the puzzle changes.)
  • I've opened a public beta branch on Steam called "prev-version", which will be the build of the game before the most recent update. (For example, right now it is set to the Dec 6 build.) (This is not a great solution to the above problem but it may be better than nothing for someone at some time.)
Bugfixes
  • Exiting a puzzle with bookmarks filled no longer causes the "new bookmark" button to be hidden when entering a different puzzle
  • Deleting the last bookmark no longer automatically clicks the "new bookmark" button
  • The two unfinished monster ideas were removed from the editor's "set recipes" panel (adding these to puzzles can cause crashes; they're very unfinished!)
  • The "exit" tooltip no longer hangs over the player when restoring a bookmark to a state where the player (Island V)[spoiler]is frozen[/spoiler]
Puzzles
  • castle: Fixed an unintended solution.

Changed files in this update

Bean and Nothingness Shared Content Depot 1706091
  • Loading history…
Bean and Nothingness Windows Content Depot 1706093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.