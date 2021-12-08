KovaaK's 2.7.1 - Small Patch

KovaaK's 2.7.1 - Patch Notes
A quick patch to address some issues:
- Fixed 3 instances where the game would crash
- Fixed a bug with some scenarios, where the player would keep going up (Example: Highground Pure)
- Made "spacebar" key trigger whatever button is bottom right on the challenge end screen (NEXT in a playlist, REPLAY in a single scenario)
- Improved loading time of challenge end screen
- Changed "all-time stats" from Analysis tab to "Recent stats" (last 20 entries)
More updates coming soon!
In the meantime, thank you for 20,000 Steam reviews, and congrats to all of us for creating over 20,000 playlist share codes so far!
Keep all the good feedback coming. See you on socials and Discord!
