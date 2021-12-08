 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 8 December 2021

Bug squashing adventure: Patch four

Patch four · Build 7845709

The festival of bug fixing continues!

Today the changes are that:

  • Dice no longer collide with hidden tiles or props
  • Double right-click ignores hidden tiles & props unless in gm-mode
  • There are significant performance improvements for large boards
  • The flashlight no longer interacts with hidden creatures in ways that give away their location
  • Players can no longer use the GM's creature teleporting tool
  • We now verify the hash of downloaded creature and sector files before deserialization (this fixes several cases where boards could appear corrupted)

That's all the fixes for today. Let's see what tomorrow brings!

