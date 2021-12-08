SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.114.2

Tweaks
- Modified shaders to allow enabling single pass instanced rendering on desktop to increase performance.
- When VR is enabled, glass parts no-longer render reflections.
- Removed FXAA3 option from VR quality settings b/c it doesn't support single pass instancing.
- Removed VSYNC option from VR quality settings b/c it doesn't do anything in VR.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where interacting with UI elements (like kneeboard/wind settings) while in orbit/chase camera modes could move the camera.
- Fixed a bug where an aircraft could be loaded on top of another aircraft in the VR level menu.
Changed files in this update