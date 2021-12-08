 Skip to content

SimplePlanes VR Playtest update for 8 December 2021

SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.114.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tweaks
  • Modified shaders to allow enabling single pass instanced rendering on desktop to increase performance.
  • When VR is enabled, glass parts no-longer render reflections.
  • Removed FXAA3 option from VR quality settings b/c it doesn't support single pass instancing.
  • Removed VSYNC option from VR quality settings b/c it doesn't do anything in VR.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bug where interacting with UI elements (like kneeboard/wind settings) while in orbit/chase camera modes could move the camera.
  • Fixed a bug where an aircraft could be loaded on top of another aircraft in the VR level menu.

