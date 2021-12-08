 Skip to content

Arcaxer update for 8 December 2021

Update 1.40 Released - Casino Malware Pt. 2, Blue Mage Class!

Continue the mysterious story in the Moneyfingers Resort and Casino and play as an all new challenge class: Blue Mage! Copy abilities from your enemies with the Blue Mage's unique hack: Copy Bolt, to learn new skills permanently!. In addition to this we now have early support for Japanese as a localization option.

Additions:

  • Added the next part of the Casino Malware story including the next chunk of the Moneyfingers dungeon and a new boss.
  • Added new variations of the casino enemies to the higher floors of Moneyfingers; Vienna Floors.
  • Added the Neon Cowboy enemy.
  • Added the Moneyfingers Guard enemy.
  • Added a new forbidden rarity sword that can be found in casino dungeon chests.
  • Added Challenge Mode menu when creating a new save file. Challenge mode allows you to choose Dark Knight or Blue Mage as your class as well as starts you at level 3 and skips the intro.
  • Added the Blue Mage as a new challenge class. Blue mage learns a variety of abilities by stealing them from enemies with it’s signature move “Copy Bolt”
  • You can now skip your turn by clicking in both thumbsticks on your turn.
  • New Hax exclusive to Blue Mage (Spoilers if you want to discover them yourself):
  • Bananarang: Launch a banana projectile that passes through enemies and returns to the caster.
  • Blink (Defensive) : Teleport into the air to dodge enemy attacks. Returns to the ground automatically after 3 seconds.
  • Bouncing Fire: Launch a ball of flames that can burn the enemy and ricochet off walls.
  • Bouncing Frost: Launch a ball of frost that can freeze the enemy and ricochet off walls.
  • Bouncing Thunder: Fire a ball of lightning that can bounces off surfaces and pass through enemies
  • Chaos Blast: Launch 6 Bouncing Thunders in random directions.
  • Copy Bolt: Has a 10% chance to steal an ability from an eligible enemy and permanently learn it.
  • Fish Swap: Swap your current weapon to the Scale Edge
  • Flamethrower: Shoot a blast of fire that can burn enemies.
  • Frost Breath: Shoot a blast of icy wind that can freeze enemies.
  • Green: Has a 100% chance to turn the enemy Green.
  • Poison Fog: Inflicts all enemies with Glitch Poison.
  • Red: Has a 100% chance to turn the enemy red.
  • Shark Attack: Summon Chomper to attack a random enemy and break their links.
  • Spike Ball: Shoot a bouncing spike projectile.
  • Summon Toxin: Summon’s a toxin to fight for you.
  • Summon Task Master: Summon’s the man himself to fight for you.
  • Waterbolt: Launch a bolt of water that can inflict Glitch Breach, increasing the damage enemies take from weapons.
  • Cauterize: Heals 40% health but inflicts burn on yourself (Damages each turn).
  • Ice pack: Heals 40% health but inflicts Frost Bite on yourself (Lowers defense)
  • ?????: ??????
  • Added a “Sell Duplicate Equipment” button to shops. The button sells duplicates of any equipment you have in your inventory.
  • Added a new Blue Mage passive “Null Blue” which causes copy bolt to deal zero damage. It can be obtained from the turret enemy in Bottom Block.
  • Added early Japanese language support.

New passives exclusive to Blue Mage:

  • Blue Health: Gain 5 health for each passive you have learned.

  • Blue Master: Doubles the chance for Copy Bolt to copy an ability.

  • Blue Strength: Gain 1 Power for each hack you have learned.

  • Blueford: If your name is Blueford, gain 5% crit chance.

  • Fire Mage: If all your Hax are fire Hax gain crit damage equal to 2x your level.

  • Healthy Crit: Gain 10% crit chance at 100% health.

  • Last Surprise: Enemy’s take damage at the beginning of battle if a pre-emptive strike is launched.

  • Nerf This: If you have 2 or more buffs or debuffs, gain a significant boost to power.

  • Power of Friendship: If you have 2 active allies, gain 1 max AP.

  • Roll the Dice: Randomize your hax loadout when the battle starts and starts the fight with 3 powerful buffs.

  • Sicko Form: Gain power equal to your level if there are more than 3 enemies present.

  • Sweet Sixteen: If you are exactly level 16, gain 999 Power.

  • Surrounded: Gain defense equal to your level if there are more than 4 enemies present.

  • 1v1 Me Bro: Gain 5% crit chance if there is only 1 enemy present.

  • Frost Mage: If all your Hax are frost Hax gain crit damage equal to 2x your level.

  • Changes:

  • Updated Task Master’s model to his new one.

  • Bouncing Thunder is now larger and lasts longer than other bounce hax.

  • Updated the Caster enemy’s textures.

  • The outside of the Colossal Toxin’s now has collision.

Fixes:

