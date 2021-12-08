Update 1.40 Released - Casino Malware Pt. 2, Blue Mage Class!

Continue the mysterious story in the Moneyfingers Resort and Casino and play as an all new challenge class: Blue Mage! Copy abilities from your enemies with the Blue Mage's unique hack: Copy Bolt, to learn new skills permanently!. In addition to this we now have early support for Japanese as a localization option.
Additions:
- Added the next part of the Casino Malware story including the next chunk of the Moneyfingers dungeon and a new boss.
- Added new variations of the casino enemies to the higher floors of Moneyfingers; Vienna Floors.
- Added the Neon Cowboy enemy.
- Added the Moneyfingers Guard enemy.
- Added a new forbidden rarity sword that can be found in casino dungeon chests.
- Added Challenge Mode menu when creating a new save file. Challenge mode allows you to choose Dark Knight or Blue Mage as your class as well as starts you at level 3 and skips the intro.
- Added the Blue Mage as a new challenge class. Blue mage learns a variety of abilities by stealing them from enemies with it’s signature move “Copy Bolt”
- You can now skip your turn by clicking in both thumbsticks on your turn.
- New Hax exclusive to Blue Mage (Spoilers if you want to discover them yourself):
- Bananarang: Launch a banana projectile that passes through enemies and returns to the caster.
- Blink (Defensive) : Teleport into the air to dodge enemy attacks. Returns to the ground automatically after 3 seconds.
- Bouncing Fire: Launch a ball of flames that can burn the enemy and ricochet off walls.
- Bouncing Frost: Launch a ball of frost that can freeze the enemy and ricochet off walls.
- Bouncing Thunder: Fire a ball of lightning that can bounces off surfaces and pass through enemies
- Chaos Blast: Launch 6 Bouncing Thunders in random directions.
- Copy Bolt: Has a 10% chance to steal an ability from an eligible enemy and permanently learn it.
- Fish Swap: Swap your current weapon to the Scale Edge
- Flamethrower: Shoot a blast of fire that can burn enemies.
- Frost Breath: Shoot a blast of icy wind that can freeze enemies.
- Green: Has a 100% chance to turn the enemy Green.
- Poison Fog: Inflicts all enemies with Glitch Poison.
- Red: Has a 100% chance to turn the enemy red.
- Shark Attack: Summon Chomper to attack a random enemy and break their links.
- Spike Ball: Shoot a bouncing spike projectile.
- Summon Toxin: Summon’s a toxin to fight for you.
- Summon Task Master: Summon’s the man himself to fight for you.
- Waterbolt: Launch a bolt of water that can inflict Glitch Breach, increasing the damage enemies take from weapons.
- Cauterize: Heals 40% health but inflicts burn on yourself (Damages each turn).
- Ice pack: Heals 40% health but inflicts Frost Bite on yourself (Lowers defense)
- ?????: ??????
- Added a “Sell Duplicate Equipment” button to shops. The button sells duplicates of any equipment you have in your inventory.
- Added a new Blue Mage passive “Null Blue” which causes copy bolt to deal zero damage. It can be obtained from the turret enemy in Bottom Block.
- Added early Japanese language support.
New passives exclusive to Blue Mage:
Blue Health: Gain 5 health for each passive you have learned.
Blue Master: Doubles the chance for Copy Bolt to copy an ability.
Blue Strength: Gain 1 Power for each hack you have learned.
Blueford: If your name is Blueford, gain 5% crit chance.
Fire Mage: If all your Hax are fire Hax gain crit damage equal to 2x your level.
Healthy Crit: Gain 10% crit chance at 100% health.
Last Surprise: Enemy’s take damage at the beginning of battle if a pre-emptive strike is launched.
Nerf This: If you have 2 or more buffs or debuffs, gain a significant boost to power.
Power of Friendship: If you have 2 active allies, gain 1 max AP.
Roll the Dice: Randomize your hax loadout when the battle starts and starts the fight with 3 powerful buffs.
Sicko Form: Gain power equal to your level if there are more than 3 enemies present.
Sweet Sixteen: If you are exactly level 16, gain 999 Power.
Surrounded: Gain defense equal to your level if there are more than 4 enemies present.
1v1 Me Bro: Gain 5% crit chance if there is only 1 enemy present.
Frost Mage: If all your Hax are frost Hax gain crit damage equal to 2x your level.
Changes:
Updated Task Master’s model to his new one.
Bouncing Thunder is now larger and lasts longer than other bounce hax.
Updated the Caster enemy’s textures.
The outside of the Colossal Toxin’s now has collision.
Fixes:
