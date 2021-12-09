GAME UPDATE - DEC.09.2021



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449500/Bassmaster_Fishing_2022/

**Hello anglers,

Update 4 is here and is rolling out on all platforms to download - take a look below to see all the details. We wanted to get one more update before Christmas to focus on one of the most reported issues, sponsorship discounts, which we can confirm are now fixed.

There is also a special festive surprise that we’ll have more news on soon, and, like Santa’s sack of goodies, we’ve also crammed as many server improvements into the online modes as we can before the end of the year!**

We are already working on Update 5 and that will be coming through in the new year. We also want to make players aware that several of the key issues that have been reported by the community are being proactively worked on, this includes Mastery Challenges not completing, the game crashing during multi-day career events and fish behaviour.

All the changes below are for all platforms unless specified otherwise.

Headlines

Sponsorship – When purchasing items with a brand you are sponsored with the appropriate discount will now be applied.

Sponsorship – When you max out (5 star) your sponsor it will remain at 5 and not revert to 1 star

Online – Toldeo Bend has been added into Bassmaster Royale and is replacing Lake Hamilton

Online – Public Server names have been significantly shortened to make it easier for players to join servers with friends

Online – Various online server improvements

Festive Surprise - TBC

General

Customisation – hair will no longer clip through hats

Bassmaster Royale – “Below the Cutline” will no longer pop up when starting a new game

Loadouts - You can now never have less than 0 lures, we have resolved an issue that was causing players to go into minus numbers

There are also various other important fixes and changes behind the scenes not listed above.

Thank you again to everyone who is playing and enjoying the game, as well as providing us with continued feedback, we are listening. We hope that we can continue to improve Bassmaster Fishing 2022 and we’ll keep you updated with our progress.

This is also a Christmas call to arms! We'd love for you to leave us an honest review on Steam or Xbox. This will help future players and us out as we look to build on Bassmaster in the new year.

Happy Bassmass,

Dovetail Team