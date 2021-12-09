Update 12-09-2021

General
Garfield joins the battle!
Some people hosting tournaments were having issues with constantly having to press the spectate button as soon as a match finished, so that their audience could watch the match, so we implemented an auto spectate feature that should fix this problem for tournament organizers.
Added the option to go back to the character select screen after a match is over.
Fixed issue that caused second stick attacks to not come out as expected when trying to do a mid during a run animation
Fixed issue where hit effects wouldn’t come out immediately after hitting an opponent, now hit effects will initialize and linger during hitstop as expected
Fixed issue with Gir that made him get stuck in some walls or against another Gir.
Added a message that clarifies when a match can’t be spectated once it has started.
Balance
Universal
- Cooldown implemented for dash attacks from dash attacks. Now once per dashing string a dash light can be canceled into a dash strong, or vice-versa; after this, attempting a dash attack input will instead send out their respective mid attack
- Grab hitbox comes out sooner on ground (frame 8 → frame 7)
- Grab hitbox comes out later in the air (frame 8 → frame 12)
- Grab length increased in the air (30 → 40)
- Characters can no longer be grabbed while downed
- Tech roll distance increased (9 units → 11 units)
- Ensured consistent roll distance across the cast for getups and techs
- Throw Mid launch angle changed (20° → 35°)
- Throw Up launch angle changed (60° → 75°)
- Throw Down launch angle changed (350° → 15°)
- Throw Down base knockback decreased (80 → 65)
- Throw Down knockback gain increased (80 → 100)
- Throw Air Mid launch angle changed (15° → 35°)
- Throw Air Up launch angle changed (70° → 75°)
- Throw Air Down launch angle changed (335° → 15°)
- Throw Air Down base knockback decreased (120 → 100)
- Throw Air Down knockback gain decreased (50 → 30)
- DI window tightened (16° → 14°)
Spongebob
Down Strong Air
- remove rainbow hitboxes
- radius buff foot (0.95 → 1.1)
- Local Y offset buff foot (0 → -0.15)
- radius nerf knee (0.95 → 0.75)
- radius nerf hip (0.95 → 0.65)
Zim
-
Up Special
- Bomb appears sooner (frame 22 → frame 13)
- Transitions to special-fall sooner (frame 60 → frame 40)
- Grabs edge sooner (frame 51 → frame 30)
-
Lucy Loud
-
Light Down Air
- Endlag increased (frame 20 → frame 22)
Toph
-
Up Strong
- Can now keep move charging with second stick
-
