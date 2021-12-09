 Skip to content

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update for 9 December 2021

Update 12-09-2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7844974

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Garfield joins the battle!

  • Some people hosting tournaments were having issues with constantly having to press the spectate button as soon as a match finished, so that their audience could watch the match, so we implemented an auto spectate feature that should fix this problem for tournament organizers.

  • Added the option to go back to the character select screen after a match is over.

  • Fixed issue that caused second stick attacks to not come out as expected when trying to do a mid during a run animation

  • Fixed issue where hit effects wouldn’t come out immediately after hitting an opponent, now hit effects will initialize and linger during hitstop as expected

  • Fixed issue with Gir that made him get stuck in some walls or against another Gir.

  • Added a message that clarifies when a match can’t be spectated once it has started.

  • Balance

    • Universal

      • Cooldown implemented for dash attacks from dash attacks. Now once per dashing string a dash light can be canceled into a dash strong, or vice-versa; after this, attempting a dash attack input will instead send out their respective mid attack
      • Grab hitbox comes out sooner on ground (frame 8 → frame 7)
      • Grab hitbox comes out later in the air (frame 8 → frame 12)
      • Grab length increased in the air (30 → 40)
      • Characters can no longer be grabbed while downed
      • Tech roll distance increased (9 units → 11 units)
      • Ensured consistent roll distance across the cast for getups and techs
      • Throw Mid launch angle changed (20° → 35°)
      • Throw Up launch angle changed (60° → 75°)
      • Throw Down launch angle changed (350° → 15°)
      • Throw Down base knockback decreased (80 → 65)
      • Throw Down knockback gain increased (80 → 100)
      • Throw Air Mid launch angle changed (15° → 35°)
      • Throw Air Up launch angle changed (70° → 75°)
      • Throw Air Down launch angle changed (335° → 15°)
      • Throw Air Down base knockback decreased (120 → 100)
      • Throw Air Down knockback gain decreased (50 → 30)
      • DI window tightened (16° → 14°)

    • Spongebob

      • Down Strong Air

        • remove rainbow hitboxes
        • radius buff foot (0.95 → 1.1)
        • Local Y offset buff foot (0 → -0.15)
        • radius nerf knee (0.95 → 0.75)
        • radius nerf hip (0.95 → 0.65)

    • Zim

      • Up Special

        • Bomb appears sooner (frame 22 → frame 13)
        • Transitions to special-fall sooner (frame 60 → frame 40)
        • Grabs edge sooner (frame 51 → frame 30)

    • Lucy Loud

      • Light Down Air

        • Endlag increased (frame 20 → frame 22)

    • Toph

      • Up Strong

        • Can now keep move charging with second stick

