120721 Shield Cat Patch

Howdy! Coming at you with a small patch to yesterday's build. Here's the details of what changed:

===== NEW =====

Magic Upgrades have been hidden around the game! Please keep an eye out for them.

===== IMPROVED =====

Improved drawing routine on the light beam glow in rooms with the light beam puzzle which significantly improves performance on lower end hardware.

===== CHANGED =====

Lance's Magic has been changed back to how it was before, where it's a variable amount instead of a fixed amount. You'll need to find magic upgrades to make the bar get bigger.

Removed a duplicate treasure and replaced it with a different treasure. You can collect the new treasure whether or not you collected the duplicate or not. (This is in Stage 1.)

Added some clarity to Roxy's dialogue about Cat Coins.

Magic Upgrades have been implemented properly, which means if you're still using the save file from the March demo you're going to lose any magic upgrades you got from Roxy (sorry.)

===== BUG FIXES =====

Fixed some incorrect lighting in some rooms.

Fixed a question mark indicator not showing up on the minimap when the location of one of the collectibles had been revealed.

Fixed a bug where the minimap would not update after obtaining an item contained within a mystery orb.

Fixed small graphical bug with green arrow shooty dudes.

Fixed a bug where the game would show a blank map with just Lance's position on it.

Fixed a depth issue with the floor blockers.

Fixed hitbox on geararrow puzzle elements to better match their sprite.

I will most likely be doing one more patch by the end of the week/beginning of next week, and then I'm gonna get back to working on all new stuff. Please let me know if you encounter any bugs or issues so I can fix them as soon as I can!