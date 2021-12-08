 Skip to content

LowPolyExplorer update for 8 December 2021

0.2.6 Major Improvements and Christmas Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, final update of the 0.2.x series and also a small Christmas Update. Here's the full changelog:

  • Implemented new features to world generation: Clouds, craters and rocks, no more plant spawning on rock material, world limit added to procedural generation
  • Optimized rendering distance
  • Greatly optimized map generation
  • Day/Night Cycle as WIP feature
  • Increased map size
  • Improved speedometer design
  • Updated lighting
  • Added christmas tree
  • Small tweaks

I'll now take a break of game development for the rest of the December, and I'll get back on work with the 0.3, spoiler: it'll be very HUGE.

