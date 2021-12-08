0.2.6 Major Improvements and Christmas Update

Hello, final update of the 0.2.x series and also a small Christmas Update. Here's the full changelog:
- Implemented new features to world generation: Clouds, craters and rocks, no more plant spawning on rock material, world limit added to procedural generation
- Optimized rendering distance
- Greatly optimized map generation
- Day/Night Cycle as WIP feature
- Increased map size
- Improved speedometer design
- Updated lighting
- Added christmas tree
- Small tweaks
I'll now take a break of game development for the rest of the December, and I'll get back on work with the 0.3, spoiler: it'll be very HUGE.
