BETA PATCH 1.K.J.0
Server/Client Patch
This patch fixes several ongoing issues and also includes hidden content for the upcoming 1.L Update.
- Fixed an issue where server Clan Registry would get corrupted and cause server crashes or prevent servers from starting
- Dragons can no longer emote while swimming underwater
- Slightly increased night time ambient light
- Shadow Scales can no longer cloak glitch for perma glowies
- Plasma and Acid shot now properly damage targets at point blank range
- Greatly improved plasma/acid projectile hit detection. Players should find that hitting targets with breath attacks is now much more consistent
- Players who logout under water will now float to the top of the water allowing them to be killed by other players while still in the world
- Players who logout while flying will now drop to the ground and not continue flying allowing them to be killed by other players while still in the world
- Possible fix for hatchling movement desync after being carried long distances then dropped
- Slightly increased Shadow Scale turn rate allowing them to be able to turn quicker and giving them a slightly better chance to defend themselves on the ground (they still turn slower than an Acid Spitter)
- Added new server config option "bDisableDD=true" allowing servers to disable server desync detection and other anti-cheat measures which may be useful for small private/personal servers experiencing frequent disconnects or servers that wish to allow cheating. bDisableDD=false enables Desync Detection (default) & bDisableDD=true disables Desync Detection (not recommended)
Changed files in this update