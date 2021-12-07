Tank Battle: North Africa - version 4.0.6 update

- Change: Airstrip Assult Mission - Slightly harder, added objective labels.
- Change: Desert Rush - Play balance so it is slightly harder.
- Change: Play balance in the 'Airport Security' mission.
- Change: Play balance in the 'Fork' mission.
- Change: Play balance in the 'Hafid Ridge' mission.
- Change: Play balance in the 'Tobruk' mission.
- Change: Play balance in the 'Land Grab' mission.
- Change: Play balance in the 'Retaliation' mission.
- Change: The Bonus 'Strike Out!' Campaign is now available to all players without requiring an email registration.
Tank Battle: North Africa update for 7 December 2021
