• Custom Repair Order is now remembered across Campaign missions
• Added space for crewman markers to Radar compartment
• Added option to filter notifications by type (Options>Filter Notifications)
• Fixed bug where side mission pickup timer could run slowly later in a patrol
• Fixed bug where Replay Last Mission wouldn’t restore upgrades if Auto-Upgrade was on
Crash Dive 2 update for 15 December 2021
v1.2.23 change list
Changed files in this update