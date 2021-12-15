 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 15 December 2021

v1.2.23 change list

Build 7844417

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Custom Repair Order is now remembered across Campaign missions

• Added space for crewman markers to Radar compartment

• Added option to filter notifications by type (Options>Filter Notifications)

• Fixed bug where side mission pickup timer could run slowly later in a patrol

• Fixed bug where Replay Last Mission wouldn’t restore upgrades if Auto-Upgrade was on

