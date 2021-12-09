 Skip to content

Factory Town update for 9 December 2021

1.8 Patch Notes

Balance Changes

  • Machine Shops can recycle Iron Plates into Nails and/or Steam Pipes
  • Steam Pipe recipe uses 1 fuel instead of 2, 3 work units instead of 4, but only produces 1 pipe instead of 2. This is so it can more evenly be recycled from Iron Plates.

Bug Fixes

  • When moving a rail car, the cursor will no longer attempt to attach to current children of the moved rail car. This allows for greater precision when moving rail cars, and also avoids a crash caused by attaching a train of rail cars to its own end.
  • Fixed inconsistent Crop Yield calculations
  • Fixed inconsistent Priority Sorter behavior if items entered the priority block via a right-angle turn
  • Fixed bugs resulting from moving Walls/Fences, resulting in unpredictable behavior

