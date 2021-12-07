 Skip to content

Adarin Farm Playtest update for 7 December 2021

Patch v0.4.21.1207

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Farmers,

Global Notes

Introducing a statistics screen. This first version breaks down all your gold earning and expenses so that you can better tailor your run. You will be able to know on what and how to focus on subsequent earnings!

Improvements

  • While in pause, made the Options & Skills panels work.
  • Changed the colors of left/right click on the tooltip for better clarity.
  • While going in Windowed mode, automatically adjust the resolution to better match the new window.
  • Improved the look of fog.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug when pausing the bug would cause Feedback to wrongly unpause.
  • Fixed a bug displaying several times the same resolution depending on player's monitor.

