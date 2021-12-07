 Skip to content

Clip maker update for 7 December 2021

+ 25 hairs, + 6 Islands, + 64 swim animations

Share · View all patches · Build 7843870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
I have made by your requests:

  • 64 swim animations (Sport)
  • m/f children avatars for your own Genesis8 child characters

DLC Free components update:

  • Raft01 (Components/Props/Sport)
  • 25 Hairs (Handle/Characters/Wear/headwear)

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2676181421

DLC Nature update:

  • Beach rocks (Components)
  • Pirate Ship (Components)
  • Bikini Islands (Components)
  • Lagoon (Components)
  • Mermaid Lagoon (Components)
  • Muels fellatlantis coast (Components)

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2472441557

