- 25 hairs, + 6 Islands, + 64 swim animations
I have made by your requests:
- 64 swim animations (Sport)
- m/f children avatars for your own Genesis8 child characters
DLC Free components update:
- Raft01 (Components/Props/Sport)
- 25 Hairs (Handle/Characters/Wear/headwear)
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2676181421
DLC Nature update:
- Beach rocks (Components)
- Pirate Ship (Components)
- Bikini Islands (Components)
- Lagoon (Components)
- Mermaid Lagoon (Components)
- Muels fellatlantis coast (Components)
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2472441557
Changed files in this update