v3.0.6 patch

Mostly bug fixes this time around. Thank you for all your feedback. :)
A special welcome to all the new players. I hope you're enjoying your time with the game. If you're enjoying the game and feel like helping out, please feel free to leave a review for Megaquarium and/or its 2 expansions. This can be done directly on each of the store pages.
Changelog
- UX: Decorations can now be placed even where there are no viewable locations.
- Fixed bug: Mods with non-capitalised folder names were not being read correctly on Linux OS.
- Fixed bug: Could not place underground tunnel in a position where walls would be against the middle edges, at some angles.
- UX: Slightly tweaked code for positioning decorations in tanks with raised or lowered substrates.
- Modding: Container 'adjust bounds' variables no longer apply to land-based animals when they are on land.
- Modding: Added hosting.childLayerConverter to allow tanks to adjust the occupation layers of incoming decorations. This is required for tanks which occupy layer -1 or 1 but not 0.
