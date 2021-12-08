 Skip to content

Megaquarium update for 8 December 2021

v3.0.6 patch

Mostly bug fixes this time around. Thank you for all your feedback. :)

A special welcome to all the new players. I hope you're enjoying your time with the game. If you're enjoying the game and feel like helping out, please feel free to leave a review for Megaquarium and/or its 2 expansions. This can be done directly on each of the store pages.

Changelog
  • UX: Decorations can now be placed even where there are no viewable locations.
  • Fixed bug: Mods with non-capitalised folder names were not being read correctly on Linux OS.
  • Fixed bug: Could not place underground tunnel in a position where walls would be against the middle edges, at some angles.
  • UX: Slightly tweaked code for positioning decorations in tanks with raised or lowered substrates.
  • Modding: Container 'adjust bounds' variables no longer apply to land-based animals when they are on land.
  • Modding: Added hosting.childLayerConverter to allow tanks to adjust the occupation layers of incoming decorations. This is required for tanks which occupy layer -1 or 1 but not 0.

