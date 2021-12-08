Update notes for version 1.2.5

-
Graphics: weather effects (e.g. snow) depending on city, season, and time of day.
Graphics: clouds on highest zoomout level. All weather can be turned off in settings.
Expand availability of Speaking Easy skill
Skills to make raw materials (grape concentrate, apple juice, malt syrup, neutral alcohol) now also available based on posession of relevant tier two production skills
Some operation expansion copy rewritten for additional clarity
Selection dialogs now appropriately show backroom icons rather than front business icons, where appropriate.
Bug fix: Mission to make Canadian whiskey available in Atlantic City was repeating unneccessarily
Bug fix: Conversations with business owners involving acquiring imported booze sometimes had the crew member saying business owner dialogue
Bug fix: Some rewards for imported booze were not displaying when relationship level was at exact reward thresholds
Bug fix: Option to extend credit was appearing even after hitting the maximum debt level.
