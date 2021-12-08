 Skip to content

City of Gangsters update for 8 December 2021

Update notes for version 1.2.5

Build 7843843

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Graphics: weather effects (e.g. snow) depending on city, season, and time of day.

  • Graphics: clouds on highest zoomout level. All weather can be turned off in settings.

  • Expand availability of Speaking Easy skill

  • Skills to make raw materials (grape concentrate, apple juice, malt syrup, neutral alcohol) now also available based on posession of relevant tier two production skills

  • Some operation expansion copy rewritten for additional clarity

  • Selection dialogs now appropriately show backroom icons rather than front business icons, where appropriate.

  • Bug fix: Mission to make Canadian whiskey available in Atlantic City was repeating unneccessarily

  • Bug fix: Conversations with business owners involving acquiring imported booze sometimes had the crew member saying business owner dialogue

  • Bug fix: Some rewards for imported booze were not displaying when relationship level was at exact reward thresholds

  • Bug fix: Option to extend credit was appearing even after hitting the maximum debt level.

