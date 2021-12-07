 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

C.A.P.S. - Cyber Animal Planet Survival update for 7 December 2021

[Maintenance and Improvements] Announcement of Maintenance and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7843644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, heroes of Eltopia.

We've finalized a maintenance to make content updates, as well as fixes and improvements.

Updates

  1. Fix in the backpack where the item was not being stacked when it was full.
  2. On certain occasions life was not full after being reborn.
  3. When equipping and unequipping equipment, at certain times the attribute values ​​were incorrect.
  4. Balancing Jacaré Açu, the base attack went from 14 to 16.
  5. Signaling of the place where character change is possible.

We will continue trying our best for the evolution of C.A.P.S.

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

C.A.P.S. - Cyber Animal Planet Survival Content Depot 1755651
  • Loading history…
Depot C.A.P.S. - Cyber Animal Planet Survival Depot 1755652
  • Loading history…
Depot C.A.P.S. - Cyber Animal Planet Survival Depot 1755653
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.