[Maintenance and Improvements] Announcement of Maintenance and Improvements

Hello, heroes of Eltopia.
We've finalized a maintenance to make content updates, as well as fixes and improvements.
Updates
- Fix in the backpack where the item was not being stacked when it was full.
- On certain occasions life was not full after being reborn.
- When equipping and unequipping equipment, at certain times the attribute values were incorrect.
- Balancing Jacaré Açu, the base attack went from 14 to 16.
- Signaling of the place where character change is possible.
We will continue trying our best for the evolution of C.A.P.S.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update