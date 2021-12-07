December Balance Thoughts

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

We hope you’re enjoying the latest changes to Roguebook.

As mentioned in our recent patch notes, we are currently working on a new hero, a daily tournament system, and for the upcoming console release. These things are quite large in scope and will take until late February to be ready for release. In the meantime, we would like to provide a smaller update focused around balance changes and less about content.

Balance change discussion

There have been a lot of content additions since the initial release of Roguebook. We feel we’re at a point where it is worthwhile to consider the state of the game and make some adjustments. Specifically, we are looking at making it a little bit harder to get those ‘crazy combos’ going.

Let’s be clear, we have intentionally tilted the game in the direction of game-breaking combos. We know it is fun to discover these and really crush your run from time to time - the problem we have is when it is happening in most runs. With all of the new content additions generally making the game easier, we feel it is a good time to tone some of these interactions back.

The goal is to have a set of changes we can apply to the game in January, but we want to gather some community feedback first. We expect that we are going to be tampering with some of the cards that players really love - and we’re a bit concerned about taking away important pieces of fun that players like in the game.

So, in short, we’d like to show you our proposed balance change list, and hear your thoughts on it.

Proposed balance changes:

Change summary

These changes intend to reduce the abundance of energy in Roguebook that can lead to players doing unfair things too easily, while also stopping enemies from doing unfair things to keep up. The hope is that players will be a bit less explosive, giving subtler synergies a chance to shine, and toning down enemies slightly so that they are less dangerous when you do not get your power cards and gems for a run.

Dissolve will be added to the following cards:

Concentrate

Tea Time

Aurora's Promise

Rally

Ogre Surge

Ogre Cookie

Specific changes:

Rising Tempo

Changed to “Whenever you play an attack card” instead of “whenever you play a card.”

Changed to “Whenever you play an attack card” instead of “whenever you play a card.” Bold Bargainer

Cost increased to 2 energy from 1 energy.

Cost increased to 2 energy from 1 energy. Unstable Concoction

Energy gain reduced to 6 energy from 8.

Energy gain reduced to 6 energy from 8. Fill The Pot

Now only draws 1 card (instead of 1 card per Sip).

Now only draws 1 card (instead of 1 card per Sip). Bronze Boomerang

Reworked to trigger at the end of the turn like Phasestone.

New effect: "After you play this, shuffle it into your deck at the end of the turn."

Map Generation Changes:

Currently, Faeria Well distribution at Rank 2 is:

Chapter 1: 2 Wells

Chapter 2: 2 Wells

Chapter 3: 2 Wells

We will be changing the distribution as follows:

Chapter 1: 1 Well

Chapter 2: 1 Well

Chapter 3: 3 Well

Overall, this reduces the total possible Faeria Well count each run by 1. Perhaps more importantly, it will more heavily weighs these valuable resources in Chapter 3 - which players sometimes neglect in exploring due to being strong enough to confront the boss right away.

Enemy Changes:

In conjunction with these changes, overall enemy stat scaling will be reduced in the higher Epilogues to compensate for the reduction in player power.

Conclusion:

As mentioned above, we are eager to know what you think. None of these changes are set in stone, which of course is one of the major reasons we are asking how you feel about them.

Please leave your thoughts in this Steam post, or if you prefer - please join our official Discord for a live discussion.

Thank you for your continued feedback.