Version 1.1.49 released as stable

Bugfixes
- Fixed transport belts picking up items on ground when rotated. more
- Fixed that game.map_settings.path_finder.fwd2bwd_ratio could be set to nonsensical values. more
- Fixed main menu track playing only once. more
- Fixed that units could get stuck close to their goal. more
- Fixed that the small research bar in a technology slot wouldn't show for the technology currently in research. more
- Fixed a crash which was caused by early garbage collection of LuaObject because LuaObject method closures didn't hold a back reference to the object. more
- Fixed barelling recipe icons having incorrect tint with index-based fluid color definitions. more
- Fixed barelling recipe icons having incorrect alpha with fluid color definitions in 0-255 range.
Scripting
- LuaObjects are now saved using binary format instead of previous format with intermediate Lua table. This speeds up general handling of LuaObjects and makes saving and loading with a lot of them noticable faster.
- LuaObject::isluaobject now returns true instead of a magic string.
- Clarified LuaGameScript::finished. more
- Added LuaGameScript::finished_but_continuing read.
- Added LuaGameScript::reset_game_state() method.
- Implemented new website for Lua API documentation.
Changed files in this update