 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Factorio update for 10 December 2021

Version 1.1.49 released as stable

Share · View all patches · Build 7842948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed transport belts picking up items on ground when rotated. more
  • Fixed that game.map_settings.path_finder.fwd2bwd_ratio could be set to nonsensical values. more
  • Fixed main menu track playing only once. more
  • Fixed that units could get stuck close to their goal. more
  • Fixed that the small research bar in a technology slot wouldn't show for the technology currently in research. more
  • Fixed a crash which was caused by early garbage collection of LuaObject because LuaObject method closures didn't hold a back reference to the object. more
  • Fixed barelling recipe icons having incorrect tint with index-based fluid color definitions. more
  • Fixed barelling recipe icons having incorrect alpha with fluid color definitions in 0-255 range.

Scripting

  • LuaObjects are now saved using binary format instead of previous format with intermediate Lua table. This speeds up general handling of LuaObjects and makes saving and loading with a lot of them noticable faster.
  • LuaObject::isluaobject now returns true instead of a magic string.
  • Clarified LuaGameScript::finished. more
  • Added LuaGameScript::finished_but_continuing read.
  • Added LuaGameScript::reset_game_state() method.
  • Implemented new website for Lua API documentation.

Changed files in this update

Factorio Win64 Depot 427521
  • Loading history…
Factorio Linux64 Depot 427523
  • Loading history…
Factorio OSX Depot 427525
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.