 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DiggerOnline update for 7 December 2021

Policeman

Share · View all patches · Build 7842897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Meet the policeman. Keeps order on the server

Buy:

https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/278970/detail/106/

Bugfix: Doctor's skin was reduced and made brighter.

Changed files in this update

DiggerOnline Content Depot 278971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.