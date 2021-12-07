 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 7 December 2021

Alpha 58.E1 - Hotfix 1

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (1) for Alpha 58.E1 (experimental) is now available!

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed: Game freezes when too long (more than 9 chars) seed was manually entered in New Game screen
  2. Fixed: Game freezes when too big (more than 6 numerals) seed number was manually entered in New Game screen
  3. Fixed: Aimed Crate content sometimes still shown in Invntory after the Inventory was closed and reopened again without aiming at any Crate
  4. Fixed: Not possible to Fasten the Doors&Windows with Small Rope made from Hemp
  5. Fixed: Not correct (only blinking) displaying of Fasten/Loosen status for Wall Torch Holder and Wall Lantern Holder
  6. Fixed: Game stops the startup initialization sometimes due to some Windows locale setting (number parsing error)
  7. Fixed: A couple of Inventory slots for Backpack not show quantity
  8. Fixed: Not visible Volume info for Crates in Inventory screen
  9. Fixed: Not visible Volume info for Backpack in Inventory screen
  10. Fixed: Not visible Volume info for Sidebag in Inventory screen

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

