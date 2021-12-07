Alpha 58.E1 - Hotfix 1

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (1) for Alpha 58.E1 (experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Game freezes when too long (more than 9 chars) seed was manually entered in New Game screen
- Fixed: Game freezes when too big (more than 6 numerals) seed number was manually entered in New Game screen
- Fixed: Aimed Crate content sometimes still shown in Invntory after the Inventory was closed and reopened again without aiming at any Crate
- Fixed: Not possible to Fasten the Doors&Windows with Small Rope made from Hemp
- Fixed: Not correct (only blinking) displaying of Fasten/Loosen status for Wall Torch Holder and Wall Lantern Holder
- Fixed: Game stops the startup initialization sometimes due to some Windows locale setting (number parsing error)
- Fixed: A couple of Inventory slots for Backpack not show quantity
- Fixed: Not visible Volume info for Crates in Inventory screen
- Fixed: Not visible Volume info for Backpack in Inventory screen
- Fixed: Not visible Volume info for Sidebag in Inventory screen
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed depots in experimental branch