Solargene Playtest update for 7 December 2021

0.6.0

7 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Sandbox game mode renamed to "From the cradle (very difficult)", stations removed by default
  • Added the "Colonization of the Moon (medium)" mode
  • Added the "Colonization of Mars (simple)" mode
  • Added the "Colonization of the Jupiter system (difficult)" mode
  • Added the "Colonization of the Saturn system (very difficult)" mode
  • added new mining equipment on the surface
  • added new wall models
  • In the absence of additional parameters, this block (Parameters) is hidden from the main menu
  • it is allowed to trade, hire staff and receive tourists within the same planet, if there is at least one spaceport of any faction, without orbital stations
  • added spaceport icons to the planet panel
  • fixed surface materials on Enceladus
  • added an informational message when installing the colony
  • indicators are hiding in a colony without buildings and personnel
  • only one landing site is taken into account in the warehouse
  • reduced the amount of oxygen sent to the station with personnel

