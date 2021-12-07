0.6.0
- Sandbox game mode renamed to "From the cradle (very difficult)", stations removed by default
- Added the "Colonization of the Moon (medium)" mode
- Added the "Colonization of Mars (simple)" mode
- Added the "Colonization of the Jupiter system (difficult)" mode
- Added the "Colonization of the Saturn system (very difficult)" mode
- added new mining equipment on the surface
- added new wall models
- In the absence of additional parameters, this block (Parameters) is hidden from the main menu
- it is allowed to trade, hire staff and receive tourists within the same planet, if there is at least one spaceport of any faction, without orbital stations
- added spaceport icons to the planet panel
- fixed surface materials on Enceladus
- added an informational message when installing the colony
- indicators are hiding in a colony without buildings and personnel
- only one landing site is taken into account in the warehouse
- reduced the amount of oxygen sent to the station with personnel
Changed files in this update