- Hotfix for a [spoiler]multi-arrow trap[/spoiler] regression found on level [spoiler]Chain Reaction[/spoiler]
- Fix a bug where you could separate [spoiler]two crates that were joined by an arrow[/spoiler] by pushing them upward diagonally
Bonfire Peaks update for 7 December 2021
v1.0.25c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
