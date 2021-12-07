 Skip to content

Bonfire Peaks update for 7 December 2021

v1.0.25c

v1.0.25c

Build 7842781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hotfix for a [spoiler]multi-arrow trap[/spoiler] regression found on level [spoiler]Chain Reaction[/spoiler]
  • Fix a bug where you could separate [spoiler]two crates that were joined by an arrow[/spoiler] by pushing them upward diagonally

