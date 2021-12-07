 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 7 December 2021

v1.7.5

7 December 2021

v.1.7.5 (December 7, 2021)

  • Added: Spot selection/deselection for faces. Select faces that the mouse pointer hovers over. You can set the key bindings for these by going to Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > Spot Select Faces.
  • Added: You can now Snap selections to vertices of Objects. While dragging a Vert or Gizmo translation, hold Shift to snap to nearest vertex on an Object being hovered over.
  • Fixed: Exports with "Merge vertices" and "Use Groups" options enabled would mix up tiles in groups if there were collapsed triangles without overlapping verts.

