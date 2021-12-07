Bug fixes and editor features

Bug fixes:
Attempt fix for VR headset launching issue
Fixed crash involving fans
Fixed issue with flickering enemy outlines
Editor features:
Goals and actions can share IDs now
Added actions for lights
Feedback on editor save
Dimensions shown now for some editor tools
Brightened night skylight
Trigger volumes can be toggled to make noise on obj complete
Spawned items snap to grid if grid snap enabled, grid snap icon also shows grid status
Portal activate action
Campaign markers can play sound action
Npc spawn points can have teleport vfx disabled
Added kill them all workshop objective
Can select spawn weapon for workshop campagin levels
Editor fixes:
Fixed a crash when completing some objectives in level editor
