Severed Steel update for 7 December 2021

Bug fixes and editor features

Build 7842526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

Attempt fix for VR headset launching issue

Fixed crash involving fans

Fixed issue with flickering enemy outlines

Editor features:

Goals and actions can share IDs now

Added actions for lights

Feedback on editor save

Dimensions shown now for some editor tools

Brightened night skylight

Trigger volumes can be toggled to make noise on obj complete

Spawned items snap to grid if grid snap enabled, grid snap icon also shows grid status

Portal activate action

Campaign markers can play sound action

Npc spawn points can have teleport vfx disabled

Added kill them all workshop objective

Can select spawn weapon for workshop campagin levels

Editor fixes:

Fixed a crash when completing some objectives in level editor

