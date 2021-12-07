 Skip to content

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 7 December 2021

Update v2.5.0

Build 7842420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New material: [spoiler]Dark Essence, new recipe[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Tools, Pets, Unique Leaves max level increased to 100 (all upgrades have a hard limit at level 10 but blower damage increases with each level, giving another bonus each 10 levels)[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Upgraded Unique Leaves gather materials automatically. Once the material counter hits 10 materials, they're gathered automatically (see notification)[/spoiler]
  • New artifact: [spoiler]Wind[/spoiler]
  • New challenge: [spoiler]Claw%[/spoiler]
  • New pets: [spoiler]The Cursed Cheese, Toucano[/spoiler]
  • New shop: [spoiler]Ancient Shop[/spoiler]
  • New tools: [spoiler]Trout, Hightech Trout, Nuclear Trout[/spoiler]
  • Added many new upgrades
  • Some Christmas feelings added (Thanks, Kairi!)
  • [spoiler]Additional Ancient Leaves add 1% to pyramid rewards[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Vortex changed to teleport to [max floor OR all-time highest floor] - 1[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Cancelling brews return resources and materials[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Autobrew recipes[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Multiple Orbs of BLC can be used at once[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Reroll Crafted Leaves Props available via Alt+Right Click (shortcuts moved to the top help button)[/spoiler]
  • Skins can be used in challenges (skins taken from main game)
  • Hotkeys added for [spoiler]Ancient Shop + Alchemy[/spoiler]
  • Bingo challenge print leaves of type x fixed
  • Dialog error message changed to notification (caused after uploading save failed)
  • Dig crash fixed
  • Material decimal bugfixes (should always be rounded)
  • Material gain per hour reflects the correct amount
  • Scrolls menu order fixed
  • Total challenge time displayed in the challenge menu

