Update v2.5.0

- New material: [spoiler]Dark Essence, new recipe[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Tools, Pets, Unique Leaves max level increased to 100 (all upgrades have a hard limit at level 10 but blower damage increases with each level, giving another bonus each 10 levels)[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Upgraded Unique Leaves gather materials automatically. Once the material counter hits 10 materials, they're gathered automatically (see notification)[/spoiler]
- New artifact: [spoiler]Wind[/spoiler]
- New challenge: [spoiler]Claw%[/spoiler]
- New pets: [spoiler]The Cursed Cheese, Toucano[/spoiler]
- New shop: [spoiler]Ancient Shop[/spoiler]
- New tools: [spoiler]Trout, Hightech Trout, Nuclear Trout[/spoiler]
- Added many new upgrades
- Some Christmas feelings added (Thanks, Kairi!)
- [spoiler]Additional Ancient Leaves add 1% to pyramid rewards[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Vortex changed to teleport to [max floor OR all-time highest floor] - 1[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Cancelling brews return resources and materials[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Autobrew recipes[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Multiple Orbs of BLC can be used at once[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Reroll Crafted Leaves Props available via Alt+Right Click (shortcuts moved to the top help button)[/spoiler]
- Skins can be used in challenges (skins taken from main game)
- Hotkeys added for [spoiler]Ancient Shop + Alchemy[/spoiler]
- Bingo challenge print leaves of type x fixed
- Dialog error message changed to notification (caused after uploading save failed)
- Dig crash fixed
- Material decimal bugfixes (should always be rounded)
- Material gain per hour reflects the correct amount
- Scrolls menu order fixed
- Total challenge time displayed in the challenge menu
